Professor Stündl about the project financed by the EU

A European project is exploring how herbs and spices can improve the health benefits of meat products for both younger and older generations. At the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Agriculture, researchers are developing innovative food prototypes—including pork-free halal sausages—while also collaborating with international students and companies to bring healthier, more sustainable meat to market.

Interviewer: Today we’re talking about a fascinating European project involving healthier meat products enhanced by herbs and flowers. Could you tell us more about it?

Expert: Yes, of course. The goal of this project was to develop food prototypes tailored for specific dietary needs. We focused primarily on two groups: the younger generation and the elderly. Both have unique nutritional requirements, so we created sausages — including soya-based, pickled, and smoked varieties — that are easier for them to consume and offer additional health benefits.

Interviewer: You mentioned herbs and spices. Do they play a major role?

Expert: Absolutely. These products are higher in fiber and contain bioactive compounds, thanks to the herbs and spices we use. These additions offer positive dietary effects.

Interviewer: Could these herbs also be used in feeding animals, like pigs or cattle, to improve their health?

Expert: Yes, definitely. Animals have digestive systems similar to ours. If we incorporate health-promoting herbs into their diets during rearing or fattening, it could improve their well-being and reduce the risk of disease. However, the beneficial compounds would be metabolized and not available to humans. That’s why, in this project, we focused on adding these herbs during meat preparation — so the consumer benefits directly from the bioactive components.

Interviewer: While this project mainly focused on pork, you also developed halal-friendly products, right?

Expert: Yes, that’s another exciting part of the project. We aimed to create pork-free sausages without preservatives — using only natural herbs and spices for preservation. We obtained halal-slaughtered sheep and developed sheep sausages enhanced with herbs and bioactive compounds. Importantly, we involved foreign students in this part of the project due to their religious dietary restrictions. They were active participants in the production, and they confirmed that the taste and quality were excellent. This is very relevant since our university hosts several thousand international students, many of whom avoid pork for religious reasons.

Interviewer: What other EU-funded projects are currently running at the Faculty of Agriculture?

Expert: We’re involved in several initiatives funded by the European Union. These include projects in water and environmental management, precision agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture, and food processing. Many of these are collaborative efforts with other universities, farmers, and food industry partners.

Interviewer: Why is it important to involve companies in these research projects?

Expert: Companies are essential partners. On one hand, they help define the direction of innovation by identifying real-world needs. On the other hand, they are often the end-users of our research — the ones who implement and commercialize the results. Ideally, our work contributes to their success in the marketplace.

Interviewer: Finally, what advantages does having a small-scale meat factory at the faculty provide?

Expert: Our meat unit is part of a larger food processing facility that includes dairy, fruit and vegetable, pasta, and bakery units. The key advantage is that we can produce small-scale prototypes — a few kilograms rather than tons — under full food authority certification. This means we can legally test, serve, and even sell these products. It also makes us valuable partners for large companies during the prototype development phase.

(N. Nagy sándor)