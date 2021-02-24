Virtual Exhibitions at the University of Debrecen

Organized by the Cultural and Organizational Office of the Public Education Secretariat of the University of Debrecen, two new exhibitions have become available in the digital space. The exhibitions can also be viewed on site during the opening hours of the Galleries.

Date: 22nd February – 12th March

Venue: DOTE Gallery, Debrecen (98. Nagyerdei Blvd.)

Program: Zsolt Böszörményi Kovács – Dreams and Flows 

 

Date: 22nd February – 12th March

Venue: Life Science Gallery, Debrecen (1. Egyetem square)

Program: Exhibition of painter Matti Armas Korpela

 

 

