Lawrence Ferlinghetti Dies at 101

American poet, artist, and founder of City Lights Booksellers and Publishers, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, has died in San Francisco, California at the age of 101.

He was the author of poetry, translations, fiction, theatre, art criticism, and film narration. Ferlinghetti is the author of one of the best-selling poetry books of all time, A Coney Island of the Mind, among many other works. He continued to write and publish new work up until he was 100 years old.

Ferlinghetti published many of the Beat poets and is considered by some as a Beat poet as well.

He died of interstitial lung disease on February 22, 2021.

24.hu

pixabay