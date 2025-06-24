147 students earn degrees at the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management

Among the graduates, 19 received honors diplomas, 24 excellent, 27 very good, 67 good, and 9 satisfactory diplomas. Following the final examinations of the spring semester of the 2024/2025 academic year, the invited members of the examination boards unanimously agreed that the engineering candidates possess thorough knowledge necessary to succeed in the labor market.

– “This year marks the 157th anniversary of agricultural higher education in Debrecen. Generations of outstanding professionals in agriculture and economics have been educated within our institution. Our goal at the Faculty of Agricultural, Food Science and Environmental Management is to become a diverse, outstanding scientific and educational center, recognized not only in Hungary but internationally as well. We believe our faculty offers businesses in the wider region valuable, directly applicable knowledge that helps improve their competitiveness and enhances the sustainability of their production,” said Dean László Stündl in his ceremonial address.

At the graduation ceremony, scientific advisor Nándor Fodor, head of the Agricultural Institute of the HUN-REN Hungarian Research Network’s Agricultural Science Center, was awarded the honorary title of university professor.

The Faculty Council awarded the title of Honorary Associate Professor to Szabolcs Szigeti, Deputy State Secretary for the Implementation of the Common Agricultural Policy at the Ministry of Agriculture.

At the ceremonial council meeting, the Certificate of Appreciation from the Student Government of the University of Debrecen was awarded to Sándor Hegedűs, a student of the BSc in Food Engineering. Additional Certificates of Appreciation from the President and Vice President of the Student Government were given to Diane Olivarez Bartolome (MSc in Food Safety and Quality), Noémi Hajdu (MSc in Nature Conservation Engineering), and László Máté Kurely (undivided MSc in Agricultural Engineering).

Noémi Hajdu also received the title of Excellent Student of the University of Debrecen.

This year, the Faculty’s Outstanding OTDK Supervisor Award was given to Professor István Komlósi, Head of the Doctoral School of Animal Husbandry Sciences.

Certificates from the Talent Development Program of the University of Debrecen (DETEP) were awarded to:

Atala Hillary (MSc in Plant Protection), Diane Olivarez Bartolome (MSc in Food Safety and Quality), Zádor Csanádi (undivided MSc in Agricultural Engineering), Vivian Bunch Davis (MSc in Plant Protection), István Denucz (undivided MSc in Agricultural Engineering), Charuni Sewwandi Kumari Ellewaththe Arachchillage (MSc in Environmental Management), Gergő Fodor (undivided MSc in Agricultural Engineering), Noémi Hajdu (MSc in Nature Conservation Engineering), Jinky Yap (MSc in Animal Husbandry), Mary Jaicha Maghanay (MSc in Food Safety and Quality), John Kiguru Maina (MSc in Animal Husbandry), Eyesun Eedo Naamo (MSc in Food Safety and Quality), Aous Shaheen (MSc in Plant Protection), and Xiaotong Zheng (MSc in Food Safety and Quality).

Certificates from the Kerpely Kálmán Special College were received by:

Diane Olivarez Bartolome, Hoimonti Choudhury, Noémi Hajdu, Mary Jaicha Maghanay, John Kiguru Maina, and Xiaotong Zheng.

Certificates from the Tormay Béla Special College were awarded to Bence Máté Csorba (undivided MSc in Agricultural Engineering) and Cintia Sárosi (BSc in Agricultural Engineering).

(unideb.hu)