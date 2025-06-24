Israeli-Iranian conflict – Wizz Air has suspended all its Middle East flights

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Israeli-Iranian conflict – Wizz Air has suspended all its Middle East flights

Due to the further escalation of the situation in the Middle East and new airspace closures, Wizz Air has immediately suspended all flights bound for the region, rerouting or turning back aircraft already en route, the airline announced on Monday via Hungary’s national news agency MTI.

According to the statement, Monday’s flight from Budapest to Dubai landed in Riyadh instead, and the airline is already arranging care and assistance for the passengers.

Wizz Air Hungary emphasized that it is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the relevant authorities and security services, and is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Wizz Air suspends Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights from July 3 to September 15

(MTI)

