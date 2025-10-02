Mandatory mask-wearing at the Clinical Center in Debrecen

From October 2, wearing a mask is mandatory at all three campuses of the Clinical Center: the Nagyerdei Campus, the Kenézy Gyula Campus, and the Gróf Tisza István Campus in Berettyóújfalu. The regulation is effective from Thursday until further notice.

Starting Thursday at 8 a.m., all patient care units at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center require masks covering both nose and mouth. The Clinical Center management introduced the mandatory mask rule as an epidemiological preventive measure to protect patients and staff.

In addition, from 8 a.m. on October 2, pre-triage will be mandatory at the emergency admission points of all three campuses of the Clinical Center.

These measures will remain in effect until further notice. The Clinical Center management asks for the patience and understanding of patients and their relatives.

(unideb.hu)