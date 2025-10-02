Cooler-than-average weather to continue through the weekend

Cooler-than-average weather will persist over the weekend, accompanied by strong, at times stormy winds. On Friday and Saturday, the sun will shine in many areas, but on Saturday afternoon clouds will arrive from the west, followed by rain. By Sunday, cloud cover will decrease and precipitation will gradually move eastward, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

Friday: In most parts of Transdanubia and the Northern Central Mountains, predominantly sunny weather with some high clouds is expected, while in the Great Plain skies will be cloudier with little sunshine. Most of the country will remain dry, though light rain may occur near the eastern border. Winds from the north and northeast will be brisk nationwide, strong in many areas, and near gale-force gusts may occur in the northeast. Daytime highs will range between 10–15°C.

Saturday: In the morning, skies will remain heavily overcast over the Tiszántúl region and the area between the Danube and Tisza rivers, with drizzle possible along the eastern border. Gradually, clouds will diminish, and precipitation will cease. Elsewhere, mostly clear or partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine are expected. However, by afternoon, clouds will rapidly increase from the west, and by midnight the sky will be overcast everywhere, with rain beginning late in the evening in the north and across Transdanubia. Winds will shift from northwest and north to south and southwest during the day, becoming brisk in many places, occasionally strong. Morning lows will generally fall between 2–8°C, with light frost possible in calm, clear areas, while afternoon highs will reach 13–18°C.

Sunday: Until midday, skies will be mostly cloudy or overcast with widespread rain and showers. Afterwards, clouds will gradually break up from the west, and by evening, skies will clear in most places. Rain will retreat to the eastern part of the country, where it will also become more scattered by afternoon. Winds will turn from south and southwest to northwest and west, becoming brisk and at times strong. Overnight lows will range from 4–10°C, while daytime highs will generally be between 12–17°C, though in the northeast temperatures will remain only 9–11°C during the day.

(MTI)