New parking regulations at the University of Debrecen

Several changes to the access and parking regulations on the campuses of the University of Debrecen will come into effect from January this year. Details of the amendments and the new parking pass purchase options were explained by Chancellor Zoltán Bács in an interview with hirek.unideb.hu.

Based on complaints, observations and suggestions received from members of the university’s staff and numerous organizational units, Chancellor Zoltán Bács announced at the Senate’s meeting last November that the institution’s parking system would undergo significant changes. From the summer months onward, the load on parking facilities and the traffic network on the university’s campuses increased to such an extent that in certain periods it began to pose a risk to traffic safety.

Following consultations with the heads of the organizational units responsible for parking, campus traffic and the operation of entry gates (the Directorate of Services and Technical Management and the Chief Directorate of Security), the new regulations effective from 1 February 2026 were developed. In addition, where physically possible, parking capacity and bicycle storage facilities on the campuses will also be expanded. At the Böszörményi Road campus, 68 new parking spaces will be created, while at the Kassai Road campus 70 new spaces are planned, freeing up traffic lanes currently used for parking during teaching periods and easing congestion through a reorganization of traffic flows.

Speaking to hirek.unideb.hu about the access and parking rules valid for 2026, Chancellor Zoltán Bács emphasized that the aim is to make traffic and parking safer on all university campuses—especially those providing healthcare services—given that while approximately 3,100 parking spaces are available, around 15,000 vehicles currently hold access permits.

“The biggest change is that we have introduced area-based restrictions for employee parking passes. The pass for the Educational Area is valid for the Egyetem Square campus, the Kassai Road campus and the Böszörményi Road campus, while the pass for the Healthcare Service Area is valid for Clinic Sites I and II, the Kenézy Gyula campus, the Gróf István Tisza campus in Berettyóújfalu, and the Egyetem Square campus. Those who need access to both the educational and healthcare areas can purchase both passes. Employees whose work requires it may also apply for a full-area employee pass with employer support. In such cases, the employee must upload an individual or group employer’s certificate issued by the person exercising employer rights to the application interface,” explained Zoltán Bács.

The Chancellor added that two license plates can still be registered for one employee pass, but since only one vehicle may be present on the premises at any given time with a single pass, this does not place an additional burden on the parking system.

The pedestrian and vehicle passages between the Egyetem Square campus and the Clinical Center’s Nagyerdei Campus Site I—next to the Nagyerdei Restaurant and beside the old Sports Hall at Egyetem Square—will continue to operate 24 hours a day. However, these crossings will only be available to pass holders who have access permits for both areas. An exception applies to holders of Healthcare Service Area passes, who may also enter and exit through the gates of the Egyetem Square zone.

Zoltán Bács also noted that the dormitory-type parking pass will be discontinued and replaced by a unified student pass, available as an annual or semester-based option. One license plate may be registered for these access permits, and uploading the vehicle’s registration document will be mandatory during the application process.

The Chancellor highlighted another important change: storing vehicles on university campuses beyond the time necessary for daily commuting or educational activities will be prohibited. The number of vehicles left unmoved for days, occupying parking spaces and hindering those commuting to work, has increased significantly. The security service may check vehicle storage on campus and impose sanctions in accordance with parking regulations on violators.

Companies that have valid service or lease contracts with the University of Debrecen may continue to purchase parking passes. Visitors to the university’s inpatient care campuses—patients and relatives—may buy visitor passes, which allow entry and parking at a specific site. Visitor passes are valid for 30 days from the date of purchase. Access to university sports facilities outside working hours is facilitated by sports parking passes, which are also valid for 30 days from the date of purchase, exclusively within the designated time slot and on the selected campus.

The IT developments required for these changes have been completed. The registration interface for applying for vehicle passes valid for 2026 will be available from 15 January 2026. Active employees and students can apply for passes via this interface, which can be accessed using a university network ID and password at the following link:

https://saportal.fin.unideb.hu/portal/Ugyintezes/BehajtasiEngedely

The validity of 2025 parking passes has been extended until 15 February 2026. When choosing the timing of applications, applicants should take into account that processing time is approximately 10 working days.

(unideb.hu)