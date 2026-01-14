Hortobágy Wildlife Park shows its winter side

The Hortobágy Wildlife Park welcomes visitors in January as well, offering a unique opportunity to explore its wildlife in a true winter atmosphere.

The park’s residents – including foxes, geese, owls and wolves – are open to the public every day except Mondays, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

A walk through the snowy, frosty landscape provides a special experience for nature lovers and families alike. For information on opening hours, ticket prices and further details, visitors can check the official website of the Hortobágy National Park Directorate.

Photo: Adrienn Novák