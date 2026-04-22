Mask-wearing rules eased at Clinical Center

From Tuesday, April 21, wearing a mask covering the nose and mouth is no longer mandatory—except in intensive and sub-intensive care units—at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, including its Nagyerdei, Kenézy Gyula, and Gróf Tisza István campuses in Berettyóújfalu.

The rules have been relaxed due to a continuous decline in the number of patients seeking medical care for respiratory symptoms.

In recent weeks, the number of confirmed respiratory infections and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases has steadily decreased. According to weekly reports from the National Center for Public Health and Pharmacy, there is no longer significant community spread of respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza, or RSV.

Based on these trends, the Clinical Center has decided to ease the mandatory mask-wearing regulations starting April 21.