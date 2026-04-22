The President convened the first session of the new parliament for May 9

The statement recalls that, under Hungary’s Fundamental Law, the president is responsible for calling the inaugural session within 30 days following the general parliamentary elections.

It was noted that during consultations initiated by the president, representatives of the parties that won mandates agreed to propose May 9 at 10:00 a.m. as the date and time for the session.

In light of this consensus, the head of state officially convened the inaugural meeting for that time.