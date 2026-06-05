Hungarian–Indian agricultural cooperation launched at the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen has signed a cooperation agreement with the international training organization Pronix Learning covering educational collaboration, support for student mobility, the organization of joint professional internships, and partnerships in international grant projects. As part of the initiative, thirty Indian students have arrived at the faculty for a two-week, practice-oriented international training program.

“Pronix Learning organizes short- and long-term practical agricultural training programs in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands for young professionals and university students involved in Indian agriculture. We are delighted that, as part of this pioneering activity, they chose our institution in Hungary. We have tailored our short-term training program to the needs of the visiting students so that they can gain a comprehensive understanding of Hungarian agriculture. Climate change, drought-resilient farming, water-saving technologies, and genetic developments are all areas on which we must increasingly focus. The COVID-19 pandemic also highlighted the vital importance of food self-sufficiency. I believe that sharing best practices between our countries can contribute to the development of our agricultural sectors,” said László Stündl, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management.

Since 2013, Pronix Learning has been one of India’s leading organizations in the field of international professional experience programs.

“In the past, only those who could prove they came from farming families were allowed to attend agricultural universities in India. Although this rule has been abolished, most students still come from such backgrounds. As a key player in international agricultural experience programs, our organization offers practical, skills-based training opportunities in the United States, Europe, and Australia, enabling young professionals to apply their knowledge in an international environment before returning home to develop their own farms. The future lies in smart farming,” explained Nitin Thakoor, Managing Director of Pronix Learning.

Thakoor emphasized that the organization’s goal is to educate successful agricultural entrepreneurs and support them not only in establishing their own businesses but also in areas such as branding, company formation, and legal and administrative matters. In his view, success depends not on working harder, but on working smarter. He believes that innovation, automation, and digital technologies are essential for the competitiveness and profitability of agriculture.

István Komlósi, Head of the Doctoral School of Animal Science, highlighted that participants in the international program will gain not only theoretical knowledge but also practical experience through laboratory sessions, field visits, and farm tours, while becoming familiar with the faculty’s wide-ranging activities.

“This is an intensive international agricultural training program that showcases the most advanced European solutions in sustainable and precision agriculture while comparing them with the Indian agricultural environment. Students will be introduced to precision farming, animal breeding and nutrition, genomic technologies, regenerative agriculture and crop rotation systems, biological and integrated plant protection, intensive fish farming and aquaponics, precision water management, drones and remote sensing in crop production, as well as agricultural hackathons,” Komlósi said.

During the signing ceremony, it was noted that the cooperation between the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management and Pronix Learning will further strengthen professional ties between the Hungarian and Indian agricultural sectors. Beyond facilitating international exchange of agricultural expertise, the partnership may also open up new long-term educational opportunities for Indian students.

Following the signing of the agreement, Nitin Thakoor met with the instructors involved in the program and visited the practical training sites, laboratories, and the university’s demonstration farm.

(unideb.hu)