Hungarian Palaces, Castles Draw Record Number of Visitors

Visitor numbers at Hungarian palaces and castles came close to 315,000 last year, a new record, Tamás Glazer, who heads the National Heritage Protection and Development Nonprofit (NOF), told MTI on Friday.

Around three-fourths of palaces and castles remained open last year, Glazer said. He added that five opened their gates to the public for the first time during the year.

One of those venues, the Esterházy Palace in Tata, in northwestern Hungary, was the most popular palace or castle last year, drawing about 55,000 visitors.

This year, another ten renovated palaces and castles will open to the public, Glazer said. Hungarian palaces and castles drew over 213,000 visitors in 2019. The number fell to around 141,000 in 2020, when pandemic restrictions were in place.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay