Guest Nights Jump in January From Low Pandemic Base

Guest nights at commercial accommodations in Hungary soared by an annual 446% to 951,000 in January, albeit from a low base impacted by travel restrictions because of the pandemic, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

The number of guest nights spent by domestic travellers increased by 338% to 504,000 and the number spent by foreign visitors climbed 656% to 447,000. KSH noted that the number of guest nights was still 38% lower than that in the same month in 2019, before the coronavirus crisis. Revenue of commercial accommodations increased by an annual 627% to 23 billion forints (EUR 62.0m) in January 2022.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay