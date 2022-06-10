Guest Nights Jump By 586% in April

Guest nights at commercial accommodations in Hungary soared by an annual 586% to 1,666,000 in April, rising from a low base impacted by travel restrictions because of the pandemic, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

The number of guest nights spent by domestic travellers increased by 441% to 844,000 and the number spent by foreign visitors climbed by 848% to 822,000. The number of guest nights was still 28% lower than in the same month in 2019, before the coronavirus crisis, KSH said. Revenue of commercial accommodations increased by an annual 684% to 38 billion forints (EUR 97.0m) in April.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay