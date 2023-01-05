Number of Hungarian Tourists in Croatia Up 31 % Last Year

The number of Hungarians visiting Croatia in 2022 was up by 31% compared to the previous year, the head of the Budapest representation of Croatia’s tourism association said on Wednesday.

Ivana Herceg said 602,000 Hungarians had spent 3 million guest nights in her country last year, adding that the figures were comparable to those of the 2019 “record year”. The most popular destinations among Hungarians included the Kvarner gulf, the Istrian peninsula, and the Split-Dalmatian area, she said. Herceg noted that Croatia had switched to the euro on January 1, but added that kuna, the country’s previous currency, would be accepted until January 14. Concerning Croatia’s joining the Schengen border regime on January 1, she said that border control at crossing points with Slovenia, Hungary, and Italy had been lifted. At Croatia’s international airports, however, the documents of passengers from other Schengen countries would continue to be checked until March 26, she added.

