Géza Morcsányi, Former Head of Magvető Publishing, Has Died

Géza Morcsányi, translator, dramatist and editor, former director of Magvető Publishing, has died at the age of 71, the publishing house announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to the biography of Fidelio website, Géza Morcsányi was born on August 28th, 1952 in Budapest. Between 1977 and 1988, he worked as a dramaturg in several theaters, including the Radnóti Miklós Theatre.

Later, he was the editor of Interpress Magazine, and between 1989 and 1995 he was an employee of IPC Könyvkiadó. The Magvető Book Publishing House was managed by him between 1995-2015, and the Líra Publishing Group from 2015.

His work was recognized with several awards: in 1999 he received the Jászai Mari Award, in 2004 the Gemini Award, in 2005 the Award for Budapest and the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Hungarian Republic. In 2017, he was one of the main characters in Ildikó Enyedi’s Golden Bear award-winning film Body and Soul.

