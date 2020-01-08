Herend Porcelain Exhibition Opens in Ankara

An exhibition of pieces produced by Hungary’s Herend Porcelain Manufactory has opened in Ankara.

Hungarian ambassador to Turkey Viktor Mátis opened the showcase of 216 decorated pieces in the capital’s Contemporary Arts Centre. The Hungarian embassy organised the exhibition which was shown in a cultural centre at the recently renovated tomb of the Turkish poet Gül Baba, in Budapest, until last September. Herend had net revenue of 4.6 billion forints (EUR 13.9m) in 2018, including 3.0 billion in export sales, public records show.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay.com