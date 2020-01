Want to be a model? Want to try on traditional Chinese clothes? Join the Chinese fashion show and make all your dream come true!

Date: Saturday (8th February) 6:00 pm

Venue: University of Debrecen (1. Egyetem square)

Program: Fashion Show on Chinese New Year Gala – Organizers sincerely invite you to be the models for this performance. If you are interested in Chinese culture, sign up now: click here.