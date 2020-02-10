Bong Joon Ho Makes Oscar History: Parasite Wins Best Picture

Hey y’all, what a glorious morning! I couldn’t be happier with the list of winners chosen to take the stage and give a teared-up speech in front of their fellow actors and filmmakers.

When I first heard about Parasite – and I can’t even remember how I came across it, but it was long before it premiered in Hungary – I marked its release date in my calendar. Then the day came, and I took my seat, leaned back in one of those good, old, slightly worn-out crimson chairs, and —— I was blown away.

Ever since then, I’ve kept telling anyone, whether they seemed curious enough or not, that Parasite is a masterpiece. All the issues that this film brings up and puts out in the open with such plain honesty, the experience is paralyzing and elevating at the same time.

The South Korean movie was the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. So, if we want to speak about milestones and historical Oscar nights, I guess we were fortunate enough to witness Bong Joon Ho’s victory. Parasite also won Best International Feature, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

“We never imagined this to ever happen. We are so happy.” said producer Kwak Sin Ae.

1917 took three accolades for Best Cinematography (ROGER DEAKINS), Best Sound Editing, as well as Best Visual Effects. Jojo Rabbit was chosen to win the Best Adapted Screenplay, while Ford v Ferrari took the lead in the categories of Film Editing and Sound Editing.

Renee Zellweger won for her performance in Judy, Joaquin Phoenix for his Joker. I was glad to see Laura Dern take the stage to accept the award in the category of Actress in a Supporting Role for her brilliance in Marriage Story. And yes, I was so so happy to have Pitt take home an Oscar for all the work he put into his character in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Whenever I watch movies, I’m very sensitive to what their score sounds like. While watching Joker, one of my first observations was that the music was awesome – Hildur Gudnadottir absolutely deserved winning an Academy Award for Original Score.

