Debrecen’s Déri Museum has opened its gates again on Friday (19th June).

From Friday (19th June) 10:00 am those who interested can visit again the permanent exhibitions, the temporary exhibition entitled Polgári sikk and also the halls of the Ferenc Medgyessy Memorial Exhibition at 28. Péterfia street.

Déri Museum awaits its guests with unchanged ticket prices and unchanged opening hours (every day except Mondays from 10 am to 6 pm).

debreceninap.hu