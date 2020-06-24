Dürer’s Age Highlighted at Fine Arts Museum

A new exhibition, The Age of Dürer, presented by Budapest’s Museum of Fine Arts is displaying drawings and prints by Lucas Cranach Sr, Albrecht Altdorfer, Hans Baldung Grien, as well as Albrecht Dürer himself, among other masters of Gothicism, the Renaissance and Mannerism.

The works of art spanning the two centuries up to 1600 are from the museum’s own collections and are on display in the Michelangelo Room until Oct. 18, the exhibition’s curator Szilvia Bodnár said. The German drawings have not been displayed in over fifty years, she noted, adding that a specialised catalogue of the museum’s pieces from that age, a work based on ten years of research, will soon be published.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay