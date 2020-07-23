Transforming the System of Community Culture in Debrecen

The development of the complex system of culture in recent years, as well as the perspectives and duties the city foresees, have all urged the Municipality of Debrecen to reconsider the structure of its institutional system as well as that of its economic companies, just like the operation of certain institutions – announced Vice Mayor István Puskás at the press event held on 26 June 2020.

The most complex and geographically the most extensive stakeholder of culture that is in connection with the broadest possible sections of the population is community culture, which is managed by Debreceni Művelődési Központ (Debrecen Cultural Centre) as its main profile – thereby fulfilling legal obligations concerning the requirements on performing duties related to community culture, – whereas several other institutions (Déri Museum, Méliusz Juhász Péter Library, Csokonai Theatre, Vojtina Puppet Theatre, etc.) provide it as part of the other activities they carry out. As a first step, the Municipality of Debrecen reconsidered the system of community culture, and intends to restructure it.

debrecen.hu

pixabay