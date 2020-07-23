Pavement Repair Program to Continue in Újkert

This year’s pavement construction and repair program will continue in Lehel Street in Újkert – announced Levente Fodor and György Korbeák, Municipal Councillors at the press event they held on 26 June 2020.

In the next phase of the work, new pavement will be constructed in 75 metres’ length and 4 metres’ width in front of the properties at 2-4-6 Lehel Street to replace the old asphalt cover. At the same time, we are going to rebuild the 3 stairs leading from the park opposite 2-4-6 Lehel Street to the pavement in front of the condominiums. The construction is expected to last about one and a half weeks, depending on weather conditions. The gross amount of 6 million HUF required for the above construction is fully covered from the municipality’s own resources.

debrecen.hu

pixabay