A hydrogen fuel cell bus roadshow was organized for students in Debrecen

HUMDA Hungarian Mobility Development Agency Zrt., which belongs to the Széchenyi University Group, organized a career orientation day in connection with the fact that a bus with a hydrogen fuel cell drive system was operating in Debrecen recently. The high school and university students who came to the career orientation program could learn about the hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system, among other things.

The program was opened by Dr. Virág Mészáros, CEO of HUMDA, and Attila Farkas, HR Director of DKV Debreceni Közlekedesi Zrt. HUMDA experts Zoltán Mayer, who is also the secretary of the Hungarian Hydrogen Technology Association, and Dr. Hanula Barna, associate professor of the Department of Vehicle Drive Technology at the Széchenyi István University, and Dr. József Menyhárt, the University of Debrecen, Department of Vehicle Engineering and Mechatronics associate professor and László Mátyus, innovation and service development director of DKV Debreceni Közlekedesi Zrt., also gave a presentation to the interested parties.

The event is an integral part of the hydrogen fuel cell bus project, which also visited Debrecen in January. In this context, HUMDA pays special attention to career guidance, support and training of the future generation of experts in hydrogen technology along the entire hydrogen value chain. Even in the short term, the hydrogen technology industry needs specialists with intermediate and advanced qualifications: mechanics, maintainers, engineers, project managers, and administrative support. Students of the Debrecen Vocational Training Center Sámuel Műszaki Technikum Brassai and vehicle engineering students of the Technical Faculty of the University of Debrecen took part in the career orientation day. The hydrogen fuel cell bus roadshow visited Miskolc and then Kecskemét after Debrecen. In the coming months, the bus will run in Kaposvár, Zalaegerszeg and Győr.

For HUMDA, in addition to attitude formation, the goal of the project is to collect data and create analyses based on comparison with operational data from the Green Bus Program. Armed with the received data, we can help those interested in zero-emission vehicles and hydrogen technology in making purchasing decisions and in creating solutions that can be interpreted from an environmental, technological and economic point of view.

(HUMDA)