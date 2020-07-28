Hungarian production selected for prestigious Venice Film Festival competition

Lili Horvát’s film “Felkészülés egy meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre” will be the first Hungarian film to be entered into the Venice Days program.

Hungarian director Lili Horvát’s second feature film, Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Felkészülés egy meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre), has been selected for the Venice Film Festival’s Venice Days competition.

Horvát’s film will be the first Hungarian film to be entered into the Venice Days program, a collection of experimental and bold films, where directors such as Denis Villeneuve with Incendies and Jan Komasa with Corpus Christi were able to introduce themselves to the world.

The Venice Film Festival will be the first major international cultural event to be held since the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic and will be held between September 2 and 12 this year.

Photo credit: Mafab

abouthungary.hu