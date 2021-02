Frontman of AWS band Örs Siklósi has died at the age of 29. He suffered from leukaemia.

The band took part in the 2018 Lisbon Eurovision Song Contest, where they took the 21st place in the final.

The band’s post in July, 2020, came as a real shock to their fans. In their post it was announced that Örs was ill, his recovery would take a long time, so their concerts were canceled.

The death of Örs Siklósi has been announced today.

life.hu

Photo: AWS Facebook page