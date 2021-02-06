Extremely Cold Winter Weather to Come

According to the weather forecast, at the end of next week we can experience Siberian cold winter weather throughout the country.

Cold winter weather is expected to arrive in Hungary on 10th February with rain then snowfall. In the mountains, 5-10 cm fresh sow might fall during the second half of next week. At the weekend, on 13th and 14th February, extremely cold winter weather might reach the country with -15 or even -20 Celsius at night and the temperature can drop to below zero during daytime as well.

 

