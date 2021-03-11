New Visegrad Photography Exhibition to Open in Vienna

A travelling exhibition showcasing images by young photo artists from the four Visegrad Group countries and Serbia will open in Vienna on March 18, the organisers said.

The show dubbed New Visegrad Photography will feature titles by 24 artists from nine universities in the Collegium Hungaricum cultural centre, they said in a statement. The exhibition is to reflect what it means to be central European to a generation of young artists growing up in a world under new global influence, Hungarian photographer Gábor Arion Kudász, the event’s curator, said. Several of the photos were published by international art platforms including LensCulture, Contemporary Lynx and Fotograf Magazine, and the Polish edition of Vogue. The exhibition in Vienna will be opened and later shown in an online event but will also await visitors at the venue. It is scheduled to travel on to Berlin, Brussels, Prague, Rome and Warsaw before arriving in eastern Hungary’s Debrecen in the summer when Hungary takes over the V4’s rotating presidency. The exhibition’s main sponsor is the International Visegrad Fund.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay