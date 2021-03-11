Polish Man Arrested in Budapest for Kidnapping, Hostage-Taking, Armed Robbery

A Polish man has been arrested in Budapest on charges of kidnapping, hostage-taking and armed robbery in Poland, the Budapest Police Headquarters (BRFK) said.

The 24-year-old man had been hiding in a rented flat in Budapest’s 8th district on Sunday, the police.hu website said. The man is being held in custody pending extradition proceedings. The Metropolitan Court said in a statement on Wednesday that the Polish citizen and his accomplices held a man hostage between November 15 and 29, 2019 and physically abused him. They forced their victim to hand over his vehicles. The Polish authorities issued a European arrest warrant which the Hungarian authorities acted on and the Poles must fulfil by March 18, otherwise he will be released.

