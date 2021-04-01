Focus Features to distribute Hungarian-British Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris worldwide

American distributor Focus Features LLC has struck a deal to distribute worldwide British-Hungarian co-production Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris starring Isabelle Huppert, Lesley Manville and Lucas Bravo, the National Film Institute (NFI), said in a statement on Thursday.

NFI cited movie portal Deadline as saying that Focus Features “has struck an eight-figure deal for world rights” to feature the film.

The production is a new adaptation of American novelist Paul Gallico’s bestseller about the adventure of a widowed cleaning lady (Lesley Manville) in 1950s London travelling to Paris to buy a haute couture Dior dress, the Hungarian producer said during the film shoot in Budapest late last year. It has brought together the renowned actresses for the first time with Huppert in the role of Madame Colbert, the head of Dior Fashion House, Daniel Kresmery told MTI. The film features several original Dior dresses including ones presented from Christian Dior’s last collection during a fashion show, he said. Sets in Budapest included the Dior Salon’s interior and sawing workshop, and other locations at the landmark Opera House, Andrassy Boulevard and Kincsem Park.

The film’s 4 billion forint (EUR 11m) budget was supported with 279.5 million forints by the Hungarian National Film Fund.

Source: hirado.hu