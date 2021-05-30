Children’s Day in Hungary – 30th May

Today is Children’s Day in Hungary. Let’s celebrate the little ones!

It’s believed, that celebration of Children’s Day in Hungary takes roots in Turkey. Children’s Day is celebrated in Hungary on the last Sunday in May.

The tradition to celebrate Children’s Day was born in Hungary in 1931. The festive events were running a whole week. Later the week of celebration was shortened to one day only.

Children’s Day is a special day in Hungary. Parents allow their children do whatever they want to and visit any place they would like to. Zoos and amusement parks become very popular on this day. Children also chose where they’d like to eat.

