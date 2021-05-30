More Rare Far Eastern Newcomers

Not long after the arrival of two Himalayan monals, there are once again new additions to our collection of phasianids native to the Far East, with a male Temminck’s tragopan transferred from Miskolc Zoo and a male cheer pheasant from Zoo Ostrava – oficiální stránky(the Czech Republic). With their post-arrival quarantine over, the newcomers have already settled in a mixed species exhibit right next to our red pandas, also native to the Himalayas. They are youthful and strong, so we plan on welcoming females soon and breeding both species in the future.

Temminck’s tragopans (Tragopan temminckii) are native to montane forests in Northeast India, Central China and Northern Myanmar and Vietnam, with an iconic blue lappet for males, coupled with a beautifully spotted reddish to orange plumage. Somewhat humbler in appearance, females are reddish brown but have a similar richness to their spot pattern. Developing their adult plumage in the first year, they reach maturity at around the age of two, living solitarily until they find a mate they can form a strictly monogamous bond with.

Native to Himalayan highlands and scrublands in India, Nepal and Pakistan, cheer pheasants (Catreus wallichii) show little dimorphism between males and females compared to most other phasianids; males are greyish while females are brownish in overall color, with a crest in both sexes. Living in groups for the most part, they maintain monogamous pairs from the breeding season up until they have finished rearing their chicks together.

Due to habitat fragmentation from deforestation, both species are included in the IUCN’s Red List, with cheer pheasants categorized as Vulnerable. They are both zoo rarities in Hungary, with Temminck’s tragopans kept only in Miskolc until now and cheer pheasants found only in our institution – as one of the 13 holders in total throughout Europe.

