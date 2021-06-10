Budapest Marks World Art Nouveau Day on Saturday

Budapest is home to several celebrated Art Nouveau buildings and visitors will have a chance to get up close to them on June 12, World Art Nouveau Day, the organisers said on Wednesday.

This year’s focus is Art Nouveau depictions of animals, and art historian Zsófia Hutvagner will be on hand to point out decorative motifs and during the tour of various Art Nouveau buildings. As well as tours of buildings, a programme held in the villa of György Ráth, the first director of the Museum of Applied Arts, will offer an insight into the preparatory work for an exhibition the museum will soon open on Art Nouveau costumes, fashion and design. In the villa’s garden children can participate at workshops led by art teachers.

In the famous Budapest Zoo, visitors can take part at a walk focusing on the architecture of the buildings designed in the early 1900s, with programmes including handicrafts and jewelry making. All programmes organised by the Museum of Applied Arts are gratis with preliminary registration required at www.imm.hu/wand2021. Initiated by Hungary, World Art Nouveau Day as been celebrated in June every year since 2013. It is listed among official programmes of the Réseau Art Nouveau Network (RANN) international organisation.

hungarymatters.hu