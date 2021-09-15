Zsigmond Vilmos Film Festival to Start on September 21st

Culture
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Zsigmond Vilmos Film Festival to Start on September 21st

The 5th Zsigmond Vilmos International Film Festival will get under way in Szeged, in southern Hungary, next Monday, the festival’s director told a press conference.

 

The festival will be held in the city’s Belvárosi cinema, opening with Ildikó Enyedi’s 2021 film The story of my wife, based on a well-known novel by Milán Füst, Andrea Éva Szabó said. The programme’s 11 feature films include Szabolcs Hajdu’s Békeidő (Peace times) and Cecília Felméri’s Spirál, as well as Fűzfa (Willow) a Macedonian-Belgian-Hungarian coproduction directed by Milcho Manchevski.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

The Hungarian documentary about the hero of Debrecen received huge acclaim

Bácsi Éva

The 2nd Térey Book Festival begins today

Bácsi Éva

Zsigmond Vilmos Film Festival to Start on September 21st

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *