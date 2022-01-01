Renowned Poet and Writer Márton Kalász Dies Aged 87

Renowned poet, writer and literary translator Márton Kalász, holder of the Kossuth and József Attila prizes and full member of the Hungarian Academy of Arts (MMA), has died at the age of 87, the MMA said on Thursday evening.

Kalász, born Márton Krisztmann in Somberek, in southern Hungary, spoke only German until the age of ten. He worked at the Hungarian Cultural Institute in Berlin from 1971 to 1974 and served as the director of the Hungarian Information and Cultural Centre in Stuttgart from 1990 to 1994. He was awarded the József Attila Prize in 1971 and 1987 and the Kossuth Prize, the highest state award, in 2013.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay