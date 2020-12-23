Hungarian Music House to Open at the End of 2021

The Hungarian Music House located in Liget Park is set to open at the end of 2021.

The Hungarian Music House, “is not only a museum but an architectural vision.” The 9,000 m2 building will be a place where the living music community can meet.

The House is set to open at the end of 2021 with exhibitions, concert and education halls, an open-air stage, music teaching programs, activities, concerts and displays. There will be many opportunities for enjoyable learning about the history of music.

The building was designed by architect Sou Fujimoto. The house is environmentally-friendly and almost entirely translucent. It features an open design allowing visitors to roam through the museum past trees and up a spiral staircase.

Currently, the Liget Project is on schedule meaning the underground work for the Music House has been completed. The aesthetically pleasing house itself is being built.

The House of Music has also created an online platform to offer music performances during the pandemic. This project is called the Above All series. This series brings Hungarian music to you via exclusive concerts that can be seen as of December 21st. The initiative is taking place until February with one concert a week.

The Above All series will present the concepts and values that the Hungarian House of Music will hold once open in 2021. Some notable performances in this online series will include Veronika Harcsa and Bálint Gyémánt, SENA, Juci Németh and Hunor G. Szabó, VENI, Barnabás Kelemen and Katalin Kokas, and Jazzbois. These exciting and wonderful concerts will be available on Facebook and YouTube.

Photo credit: MTI