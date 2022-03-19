House of Hungarian Music Wins MIPIM Special Jury Award

The House of Hungarian Music, a showcase of local music history, education and talent recently inaugurated in Budapest’s City Park, has won the Special Jury Award at this year’s MIPIM international property market fair in Cannes.

László Baán, the government commissioner for Liget Budapest, a project that aims to rehabilitate the City Park and transform it into a magnet for locals and visitors, said a Hungarian project was presented the award for the first time in the 30-year history of the MIPIM Awards. He added that the decision to acknowledge the building, the work of Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto and constructed in the framework of Liget Budapest, was unanimous. The international jury of professionals noted the aspects of sustainability, aesthetics and visitor experience in their assessment, Baán said in a statement.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay