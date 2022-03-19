Firefighters Arrived in Cívis Street at Night

Food burned down in the kitchen of a seventh floor apartment in Cívis Street, Debrecen.

The accident happened on 19th March, at about 2:00 a.m.

The fire at two o’clock on Saturday morning spread to a small area in the apartment. The professional firefighters from Debrecen who arrived on the scene broke into the flat, extinguishing the flames with a powder extinguisher and a jet of water. The owner was taken out of the property and handed over to the ambulance. Nineteen residents left the house during the works, they can now return to their homes.

