A traffic accident occurred in Hajdúhadház, at the intersection of Széchenyi and Petőfi streets, on March 19th, around 12:45 p.m.

According to the currently available data, a car collided with a motorcyclist under hitherto unclear circumstances. The driver of the motorcycle got injured in the accident. There is a complete roadblock on the road section affected by the accident for the duration of the site inspection and technical rescue, it can be avoided in the nearby streets.

debreceninap.hu