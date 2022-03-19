Daylight saving is over in the USA

People don’t have to turn back or forward their clocks anymore in the US during spring and fall-senate unanimously passed legislation calling for DST.

Almost after a half-century, the US gave up the practice of daylight saving. The legislation began on Sunday, March 13, to continue indefinitely, ending the practice of “falling back,” one hour to standard time in the fall.

In January 1974, President Richard Nixon sought to maximize evening sunlight for a year-round daylight saving time. At the beginning of the experiment, it was really popular, supported by 79% of Americans in 1973, but the approval quickly plummeted and dropped down to 42% by February 1974. Even so, Vice President Gerald Ford signed the legislation reversing permanent daylight saving time in October 1974. Since that it has been always a discussion if the Americans really need the practice of daylight saving. People were protesting, parents complained about that their children losing an hour from play time all over the US. Supporters also pointed to studies about health and safety risks associated with changing the clocks.

“This past weekend, Americans from Washington State to Florida had to lose an hour of sleep for absolutely no reason,” Senator Patty Murray of Washington tells the New York Times recently – agree with the new law what is cancelling the DTS.

Virág Vida