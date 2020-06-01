Six people arrested by the police

Events of 31 May in numbers:

The police caught six people and took another fourteen to various police stations on 31 May 2020.

Six perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and two people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Seven people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in six cases.

There were three traffic accidents in the last 24 hours in Hajdú-Bihar County, from which two resulted in severe injuries and one in minor ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu