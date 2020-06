The Hungarian economy grew by an annual 2.2% in the first quarter, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said, based on its second reading of the data.

According to seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, GDP grew by 2% compared with the same quarter of the previous year and eased by 0.4% compared with the previous quarter.

The coronavirus epidemic had a negative effect on most sectors. Services and, to a lesser extent, industry continued to be the drivers of growth, the KSH said.

MTI