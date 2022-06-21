An open exhibition of the works of talented students from Debrecen is open at the Borsos Villa in Debrecen

An exhibition entitled “Selection of the works of our talents” from the works of the students of the Old Garden Primary School and the AMI Department of Fine Arts, Graphics and Painting, and Metal and Enamel was opened on 13 June at the Community House of the DEMKI Borsos Villa. It was opened by Katalin Kovács, the head of the unit, the institution reported on its community page.

Teachers of the creators of the exhibited material: Judit Cs. Horváth, Éva Molnár resp. Gyöngyi Tóth art teachers. Lora Fanni from Transylvania, Department of Metal and Enamel at the School of Art and is a student of the Zoltán Kodály Secondary School of Music and the AMI School of Music.

 

debreceninap.hu

Fotó: DEMKI Borsos-villa Közösségi Ház

