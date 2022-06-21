The Polish delegation also tasted pálinka and bathed in Hajdúszoboszló

A delegation from the Polish partner city of Hajdúszoboszló was hosted in Hajdúszoboszló from 2 to 5 June. At the invitation of the local government, Andrzej Kalinowski, Consul of the Consulate of the Republic of Poland in Budapest, and Krzysztof Filipowicz, Honorary Consul of the Consulate of the Republic of Poland in Szolnok, also attended the visit with his wife. The competition was made possible by the Wacław Felczak Foundation’s Dwa Bratanki tender, the Hajdúszoboszló municipality announced.

During the three-day program, they also visited the Mayor’s Office in Hajdúszoboszló, where they arrived by a nostalgia sightseeing train.

Following an exchange of views on the city administration, the current situation, and the possibilities for further cooperation between the two cities, the Polish delegation visited the István Bocskai Museum.

The exhibition entitled Princely Treasury, handed over last year, was also viewed here. After that, after lunch in the Aqua-Palace building of the Hungarospa Bath Complex, they were able to try out the services of the spa.

In the evening, in the Szilfa Restaurant, they met with the mayor of Hajdúszoboszló, Gyula Czeglédi, at a dinner party connected with the Szicsek pálinka tasting.

On Saturday, June 4, they visited Eger Castle and then took part in a lunch with a wine tasting in Ködmön Csárda in Szépasszonyvölgy.

After lunch, they visited the cellars in Szépasszonyvölgy, where they could taste and buy wines. After the trip, they made a Hungarian dinner in the Kemencés Tavern in Hajdúszoboszló

The three-day visit provided an excellent opportunity to recall the common past and the Polish-Hungarian friendship, as well as to discuss new opportunities for cooperation.

debreceninap.hu