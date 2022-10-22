Simon Móricz-Sabján Wins 2022 Capa Grand Prize

Simon Móricz-Sabján has been awarded this year’s Capa Grand Prize for Permanently Overcast, a photo series on life in Hungary’s Great Plain, the Robert Capa Contemporary Photography Center said on Friday.

Móricz-Sabján has spent over a decade photographing communities living in localities of the plains in southern and southeastern Hungary. The series focuses on mortality, ageing communities, lack of opportunities and this year’s challenges, the centre said. “The effects of climate change and the current crisis have become apparent. The villages and their residents have been pushed to their limits, experiencing severe drought, several brush and forest fires, the rising costs of living, and inflation,” Móricz-Sabján said. The prize and the scholarships granted by the Capa Center will serve the artists’ further development and give them an opportunity to experiment further, the center said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay