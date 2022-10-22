Nearly 11,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Thursday

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Nearly 11,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Thursday

Fully 5,641 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Thursday, while another 5,279 crossed from Romania, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 182 people, ORFK told MTI on Thursday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest received 30 people, 16 children among them, by train, ORFK said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Europe’s Largest Railway Intermodal Combi Terminal Inaugurated Near Ukraine Border

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Three countries have indicated that they will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest due to the high costs

Bácsi Éva

Eurosystem reschedules start of renewed wholesale payment system

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *