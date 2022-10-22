Nearly 11,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Thursday

Fully 5,641 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Thursday, while another 5,279 crossed from Romania, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) said.

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 182 people, ORFK told MTI on Thursday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest received 30 people, 16 children among them, by train, ORFK said.

