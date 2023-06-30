50 years in Hortobágy – The world of the Hortobágy National Park in photos

From the end of June, the Magical Hortobágy and “50 Years through our eyes” exhibition can be seen in the Bényi Gallery for a month.

More than 80 nature photos will be exhibited, which faithfully present the biological diversity of the Hortobágy National Park, focusing on the fauna and flora that live there, as well as depicting the landscapes and natural phenomena. The artworks show images of life, portraits and human destinies related to the pastoral culture and traditional animal husbandry still alive at the World Heritage site.

The opening of the exhibition will take place on June 29, 2023, at 6 p.m. The exhibition will be opened by Gergely Árpád Medgyesi, director of the Hortobágy National Park Directorate, and Dr. István Puskás, Deputy Mayor responsible for the cultural area of the City of Debrecen County, will give a ceremonial speech. István Kapocsi, deputy director of the Hortobágy National Park Administration, will share the professional evaluation of the “50 years with our eyes” photo contest with the audience, and then Eszter Kövesi, managing director of Varázslatos Magyarország Nonprofit Kft., will greet the guests on behalf of the Varázslatos Hortobágy photo contest.

The Hortobágy National Park Administration is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. In connection with the anniversary, the Board wishes to present the Hortobágy National Park and the results of the past 50 years to both the general public and the professional public through the organization of various events and events, further emphasizing the importance of protecting nature and cultural heritage in the coming decades. With this program of the event series, the half-century of existence of our country’s first and, to this day, the largest national park is duly commemorated.

Exhibiting artists:

Tímea Ambrus / László Bella / Attila Borsányi / Sándor Borza / Sebestyén Cirkos / Dóra Csörögi / István Derencsényi / László Dósa / Dr. Ernő Barsi / Dr. Erzsébet Horváth / Dr. Marianna Kiss / Ádám Fáth / György Gesztelyi-Nagy / Balázs Gyenti / Béla Habarics / Zoltán Karay / Henriette Kékesi / Tamás Kéri / Ferenc Kocsis / László Lisztes / Tibor Litauszki / Krisztián Pompola / Gábor Simay / Attila Szilágyi / Tamás Sztricskó / János Tar / Mónika Tonomár / László Tóth / Tamás Vida István / József Vojnits / Zvara Gábor / Sándor Zsila

The Magical Hortobágy and “50 Years through our eyes” exhibition can be visited between June 30 and July 30, 2023, during the opening hours of the Bényi Gallery.

The photo contest is jointly organized by the Hortobágy National Park Administration and Varázslatos Magyarország Nonprofit Kft.