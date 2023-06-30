Excellent clinical workers were awarded in Debrecen

The Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen awarded more than thirty employees on the occasion of Semmelweis Day. At Thursday’s ceremony, the Presidential Certificates and Awards, as well as the Clinical Center’s Outstanding Doctor Award and Award, as well as the Clinical Center’s Memorial Medal for Patient Care, were awarded.

Ignác Semmelweis, the savior of mothers, was born on July 1, 1818. The anniversary of his birth has been the day of Hungarian healthcare since 1992.

Semmelweis’s outlook beyond his age, his forward-looking thinking and his professional commitment were combined with his passionate research activities, as a result of which he significantly reduced the number of deaths due to puerperal fever. He undoubtedly created a lasting legacy not only for his profession, but also for humanity, and the eternal values he conveyed serve as a guide for all of us

– Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center, began his celebratory speech.

The professor emphasized: the staff of the Clinical Center preserves the legacy of the great predecessor and keeps in mind the requirement of constant renewal to work for the recovery of patients. They strive to provide progressively developing patient care at the European forefront in the institution.

Speaking about the results of the past period, Zoltán Szabó highlighted: as part of the integration process that has been ongoing for two years and will soon be completed, independent clinics were established, patient pathways were optimized and clarified, by eliminating parallelism, almost sixty-five percent of unipolar, centralized patient care was created, and a new Patient Management Center was created to support the operation of specialist surgeries.

The aim of the measures was to increase patient satisfaction, as well as the safety and quality of patient care, and to facilitate access to clinical specialist care in accordance with the principle of equal opportunities

– stated the president.

The Clinical Center also places great emphasis on infrastructural and professional developments and modernizations. Zoltán Szabó is confident that robot technology covering the four professions will soon be introduced.

In addition to the achievements of the past, the professor also mentioned the challenges of the near future. From the first of July, the Clinical Center will continue to operate with almost 3,500 inpatient beds and around 7,700 employees in a new organizational structure that includes three clinical campuses, as one of the most important health institutions in Hungary and the Central European region.

The maintenance rights of the Count Tisza István Hospital in Berettyóújfalu, which has a history of almost a hundred years, will be transferred to the University of Debrecen from the first of July, the hospital will continue to operate as the new campus of the Clinical Center. Also, from the first of July, almost 150 professionals of our county who perform custodial tasks will be attached to the Clinical Center

– explained Zoltán Szabó.

The president said: the structural and professional changes represent a truly decisive result, as well as a significant challenge and opportunity. He expressed his hope that, thanks to the integration, the large-scale, dynamic development of recent years will continue at an even higher level.

Zoltán Szabó added that quality patient care could not be achieved without professionally highly qualified employees, which is why the management of the Clinical Center pays special attention to the worthy recognition of their performance.

Every year, on the occasion of Semmelweis Day, the president of the Clinical Center presents a certificate of recognition and an award to those specialists who perform their tasks with outstanding competence and diligence.

At the Semmelweis Day ceremony, thirty employees of the Clinical Center received the recognition (list attached).

Andrea Péter, clinical specialist of the Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic, received the Outstanding Doctor Award and Award for his exemplary and outstanding work, and Csaba Várvölgyi, chief clinical physician of the Gastroenterology Clinic, received the Memorial Medal for Patient Care of the Clinical Center.

