Art and Antique Budapest is opening its doors again

For the sixth time, Art and Antique Budapest is opening its doors to Hungary’s largest classic and contemporary fine art fair. Between February 29 and March 3, a record number of galleries will be represented in Bálna. Visitors can view and buy paintings, sculptures, jewelry, special carpets, furniture, and antique books at the exhibitors’ stands.

The 40 galleries participating in the fair make up the cream of the Hungarian art trade. The spectrum of the presented works of art is very wide: it ranges from paintings worth hundreds of millions of forints to affordable pieces, but quality is a fundamental requirement.

“Art and Antique is surrounded by huge interest every year. This is the only monstrous contemporary and classical art event in Hungary, where even the biggest collectors and interested laymen can find their way,” said organizer Ádám Tausz. “We are proud to offer an insight into the exciting and somewhat mysterious world of the art trade every year within the framework of a spectacular event. This year, we are preparing for a real all-art festival – thousands of high-quality paintings, sculptures, jewelry, antique books, even carpets and other works of art are on offer,” added Ádám Tausz.

Art and Antique is now considered a tradition in Hungarian cultural life since it is the sixth time that the army fair, which became known as Antik Enteriőr in 1994, is being held. In 2024, the fair will be held on nearly five thousand square meters in Bálna, which will provide a special meeting opportunity for galleries, auction houses and art enthusiasts alike. Every year, the event presents real artistic sensations from the greatest painters, but those who want to return home with an affordable art object or want a meaningful cultural tour will not be disappointed either.

As in previous years, Art and Antique is organizing a charity auction online on the Axioart interface. This year’s beneficiary will be the Foundation for the Ballet Students of the Hungarian State Opera.

Date: February 29 – March 3, 2024

Location: Bálna Budapest – 1093 Budapest, Fővám tér 11-12.